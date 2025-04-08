Shocking Twist: Accused Murderess Muskan Rastogi Found Pregnant in Jail

Muskan Rastogi, currently held in jail on charges of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput with her lover Sahil, has unexpectedly been found pregnant, a preliminary test on Monday revealed. The pregnancy has added a new layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation and court proceedings.

Saurabh Rajput's brother, Bablu Rajput, expressed his willingness to adopt and raise the child if the father is identified as Saurabh. The DNA results from subsequent tests such as ultrasound are awaited to confirm the details of the pregnancy along with the paternity.

The murder case, which involves gory details of drugging and dismemberment, continues to unravel as the accused, Muskan and Sahil, remain in judicial custody. Both are participating in rehabilitation programs within the jail, attempting to navigate through their current predicament.

(With inputs from agencies.)