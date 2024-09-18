Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Partnership with Iran: A New Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has greenlighted a proposal from the Foreign Ministry to forge a strategic partnership with Iran. The specific timeline for the signing of the agreement remains unclear, but the document suggests that the agreement is seen as advantageous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:24 IST
Putin's Strategic Partnership with Iran: A New Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the Russian Foreign Ministry's proposal to establish a strategic partnership with Iran, underscoring a significant diplomatic development. This move was confirmed through an official order published on the state website.

The official document highlights the perceived benefits of such an agreement, labeling it as 'expedient.' However, it refrains from providing any concrete timeline for when the agreement might be officially signed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024