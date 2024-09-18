Putin's Strategic Partnership with Iran: A New Alliance
Russian President Vladimir Putin has greenlighted a proposal from the Foreign Ministry to forge a strategic partnership with Iran. The specific timeline for the signing of the agreement remains unclear, but the document suggests that the agreement is seen as advantageous.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the Russian Foreign Ministry's proposal to establish a strategic partnership with Iran, underscoring a significant diplomatic development. This move was confirmed through an official order published on the state website.
The official document highlights the perceived benefits of such an agreement, labeling it as 'expedient.' However, it refrains from providing any concrete timeline for when the agreement might be officially signed.
