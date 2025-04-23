Jammu & Kashmir Pledges Reward and Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information leading to the neutralization of terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian and one Nepali tourist. An all-party meeting has been called, and ex-gratia payments to victims' families have been announced.
Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have declared a substantial cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to the elimination of terrorists involved in a grievous attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali tourist. The police emphasized that the identity of informants will remain confidential.
In light of this tragedy, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has initiated an all-party meeting set for April 24 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. The meeting aims to discuss a joint condemnation of the attack and assess the current situation in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon returning from Saudi Arabia, convened the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation. The meeting included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Earlier, Rajnath Singh expressed sorrow over the lost lives and promised a resolute governmental response against terrorism.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has also declared ex-gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College in Anantnag to meet the survivors of the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
