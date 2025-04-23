EU Pushes for Dialogues with U.S. Amid Trade Tensions

In a bid to resolve escalating trade tensions, the European Union is pushing for a negotiated solution with the United States, emphasized EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis during an event in Washington. While the EU seeks dialogue, it is also prepared for countermeasures should talks falter.

The EU has already proposed boosting imports of U.S. LNG and reducing tariffs on certain goods. However, clarity from Washington regarding its trade expectations is anticipated. President Trump's recent imposition of sweeping tariffs on global imports further complicates the situation.

Defending EU actions, Dombrovskis ruled out any link between trade issues and fines imposed on U.S. tech giants. Meanwhile, solutions are being sought to counter potential dumping by China, as the bloc also braces for the economic impact of U.S. tariffs.

