Stalled Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions: Congo vs. M23 Rebels

Delegations from the Congolese government and M23 rebels vacated peace talks in Qatar without achieving substantial progress, as sources from both factions disclosed to Reuters. The discussions failed to lay groundwork for a ceasefire.

After M23 seized two major cities in eastern Congo, apprehensions of escalating regional conflict grew. President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda called for peace, yet talks were hindered by technical disagreements and unresolved prisoner releases.

Despite M23's demand for the release of prisoners, Congo's government cited independent judicial constraints in their refusal. A U.N. representative reported fighting resuming in Walikale, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis with fatalities and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)