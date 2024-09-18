Left Menu

Gangster’s Wife Arrested in Connection with Air India Crew Member’s Murder

Kajal Khattri, wife of incarcerated gangster Kapil Maan, has been arrested for conspiring to murder Suraj Maan in Greater Noida. Suraj, brother of another jailed gangster Parvesh Maan, was shot dead in January, stemming from a gang war. Kajal was apprehended in Hisar, Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:51 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Kajal Khattri, the wife of jailed gangster Kapil Maan, has been arrested by officials in connection with the January murder of Suraj Maan, an Air India crew member, in Greater Noida.

Suraj, the brother of another incarcerated gangster, Parvesh Maan, was gunned down by three motorcycle-riding assailants near his home as he headed to the gym. This killing is believed to be part of an ongoing gang war between Parvesh and Kapil.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia revealed that Kajal, known as 'Lady Don,' was arrested at a hotel in Hisar, Haryana. She had been on the run since the case was registered and a Rs 25,000 bounty was offered for her capture. Bhatia confirmed that Kajal managed the gang's operations while Kapil was incarcerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

