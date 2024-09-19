Left Menu

CBI Probes Senior Doctor in RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case

The CBI questioned Dr. Anjan Adhikari regarding the rape-murder investigation of a medic at RG Kar Medical College. His number was found in TMC MLA Sudipto Roy’s call list. Adhikari stated no specific questions about the case were asked. Meanwhile, jail custody of 44 vandals was extended due to Independence Day violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI questioned a senior government doctor on Wednesday as part of its investigation into the rape-murder of a medical student at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to officials.

Dr Anjan Adhikari, medical superintendent-cum-vice principal of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, was summoned to the CBI office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. The questioning followed the discovery of Adhikari's phone number in the call list of TMC MLA Sudipto Roy, chairman of the patient welfare committee at RG Kar hospital.

CBI officers questioned Adhikari about his relationship with Roy and the nature of their conversations. After leaving the CBI office around 9.15 p.m., Adhikari told reporters that the interrogation did not focus on the RG Kar hospital case. The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered at the hospital on August 9.

Additionally, a court extended the jail custody for 44 people arrested for vandalizing parts of the hospital during Independence Day protests regarding the doctor's rape and murder, until September 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

