Gisèle Pelicot's Battle: A Symbol of France's Fight Against Sexual Violence

Gisèle Pelicot testified against her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, and 50 other men accused of raping her while she was unconscious. Despite defense lawyers questioning her habits and consent, Pelicot remains resolute, maintaining that she was an unwitting victim throughout the ordeal. The case has gripped France, turning Pelicot into a hero for many rape victims.

Her ex-husband admitted to drugging her for nearly a decade, inviting men to rape her as she lay defenseless. In court, Pelicot rejected any suggestion that she was anything but a victim, criticizing the humiliating questions posed by defense lawyers.

The defendants, ranging from 26 to 74 years old, face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The trial, revealed through thousands of videos and photos, questions the notions of consent and victimization, resonating deeply with the public and fueling the fight against sexual violence in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)