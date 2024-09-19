House Defeats Stopgap Funding Bill
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted against a temporary government funding bill proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson. The defeat leaves uncertainty around measures to prevent a partial government shutdown on October 1, when funding for many federal agencies will run out.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 04:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 04:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted down a stopgap government funding bill brought forward by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. The decision saw some members of Johnson's party opposing the measure.
As a result, it remains uncertain what steps Johnson will take next to prevent a partial government shutdown.
The shutdown looms on October 1 when funding for many federal agencies would be exhausted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement