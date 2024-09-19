Left Menu

House Defeats Stopgap Funding Bill

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted against a temporary government funding bill proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson. The defeat leaves uncertainty around measures to prevent a partial government shutdown on October 1, when funding for many federal agencies will run out.

  • United States

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted down a stopgap government funding bill brought forward by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. The decision saw some members of Johnson's party opposing the measure.

As a result, it remains uncertain what steps Johnson will take next to prevent a partial government shutdown.

The shutdown looms on October 1 when funding for many federal agencies would be exhausted.

