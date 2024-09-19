Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: A Blueprint for Lasting Peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy officially announced on Wednesday that his 'Victory Plan,' designed to secure peace for Ukraine and avoid 'frozen conflicts,' is now complete following extensive consultation.

Zelenskiy plans to present his detailed strategy to U.S. President Joe Biden during the upcoming U.N. Security Council and General Assembly sessions. Although Zelenskiy has been providing daily updates, he has disclosed minimal specifics about the plan. The initiative aims to establish terms acceptable to Ukraine, which has been embroiled in conflict with Russia for over 2-1/2 years. 'Today, it can be said that our victory plan is fully prepared. All the points, all key focus areas, and all necessary detailed additions of the plan have been defined,' Zelenskiy stated in his nightly video address.

The president emphasized the imperative to implement the plan, rejecting any 'freezing of the war' or manipulations that would merely delay Russian aggression. Zelenskiy mentioned that a meeting with top commanders on Tuesday resulted in 'good and strong content' in military terms, crucial for strengthening Ukraine. His strategy includes withdrawing all Russian troops, restoring Ukraine's post-Soviet borders, and holding Russia accountable for its invasion.

The plan was a central topic of a 'peace summit' hosted by Switzerland in June, with a commitment to hold a second summit later this year. Despite Russia labeling the summit as meaningless, it may attend the next meeting. Zelenskiy has ruled out negotiations while Russian forces occupy nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory. Russia, on its part, has expressed willingness to negotiate but excludes discussions while Ukrainian forces remain in its Kursk region following an incursion last month.

