Left Menu

Colombia Suspends Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia has suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) following an attack that killed two soldiers and injured over 20. The government emphasized that negotiations could resume only if the ELN demonstrates a genuine commitment to peace. The attack continues the cycle of conflict, putting the 'total peace' policy in jeopardy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:02 IST
Colombia Suspends Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia on Wednesday suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army, or ELN, after blaming the rebel group for an attack that killed two soldiers and injured more than 20.

“Today the dialogue process is suspended,'' said the government's peace delegation in a statement. ''Its viability is severely damaged, and its continuity can only be recovered with an unequivocal manifestation of the ELN's will for peace.”

This is the deepest crisis of the peace negotiations with the ELN since November 2022 after President Gustavo Petro took power. The ELN ended a cease-fire with the Colombian government in August, but peace talks continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024