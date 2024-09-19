Colombia Suspends Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack
Colombia has suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) following an attack that killed two soldiers and injured over 20. The government emphasized that negotiations could resume only if the ELN demonstrates a genuine commitment to peace. The attack continues the cycle of conflict, putting the 'total peace' policy in jeopardy.
Colombia on Wednesday suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army, or ELN, after blaming the rebel group for an attack that killed two soldiers and injured more than 20.
“Today the dialogue process is suspended,'' said the government's peace delegation in a statement. ''Its viability is severely damaged, and its continuity can only be recovered with an unequivocal manifestation of the ELN's will for peace.”
This is the deepest crisis of the peace negotiations with the ELN since November 2022 after President Gustavo Petro took power. The ELN ended a cease-fire with the Colombian government in August, but peace talks continued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
