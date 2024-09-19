Left Menu

Govt Approves Revised Levy Rates to Fund Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Earlier this year, FENZ proposed a 5.2 percent increase to the levy, which raised concerns about the impact on New Zealand households and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:49 IST
Govt Approves Revised Levy Rates to Fund Fire and Emergency New Zealand
The government is encouraging public feedback to ensure that the revised levy structure meets the needs of both FENZ and the communities it serves. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has confirmed that the Government has approved revised rates for the redesigned levy that will fund Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) starting July 2026.

Earlier this year, FENZ proposed a 5.2 percent increase to the levy, which raised concerns about the impact on New Zealand households and businesses. “I was not convinced that such an increase was justified and requested FENZ to find a solution that would ensure service continuity while managing revenue responsibly,” Ms. van Velden stated.

The new rate has been set at a more manageable 2.2 percent increase. This adjustment is intended to adequately fund FENZ's essential frontline services while minimizing financial strain on Kiwi levy-payers.

In a notable change, the flat charge for vehicle insurance will be reduced from an initially proposed $40.12 to $25. This decision reflects public feedback during FENZ’s consultation process, which emphasized the need for a fair apportioning of costs relative to the number of motor vehicle incidents. The adjustment means the charge will now better align with FENZ's operational costs related to vehicle-related emergencies.

“Considering the rising cost of living for New Zealanders was a significant factor in determining these rates,” Ms. van Velden said. “We want to ensure Kiwis are not paying more than necessary while still ensuring FENZ is well-resourced to maintain high standards of service.”

To further ensure fiscal responsibility, the Minister has requested that FENZ implement savings of $60 million by the end of the three-year levy period. These savings will serve as a reserve for unexpected costs or any under-collection of the levy.

“This Government is committed to making fiscal decisions that drive greater value from spending, enabling us to deliver better public services for all New Zealanders,” van Velden emphasized.

The new levy will replace the existing transitional levy starting in July 2026. Draft regulations outlining these changes will be presented to Cabinet for consideration later this year. The government is encouraging public feedback to ensure that the revised levy structure meets the needs of both FENZ and the communities it serves.

 

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024