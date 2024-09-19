Left Menu

Vietnamese Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces Second Trial Amid Financial Fraud Allegations

The second trial for Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who was sentenced to death for financial fraud, commenced. Lan, the chair of Van Thinh Phat, is facing new charges of property appropriation and money laundering. The case has implications for Vietnam's economy and investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:15 IST
Vietnamese Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces Second Trial Amid Financial Fraud Allegations
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, previously sentenced to death for orchestrating the country's largest financial fraud, began her second trial on Thursday, state media reported.

67-year-old Lan, chair of real estate giant Van Thinh Phat, was convicted for a USD 12.5 billion fraud scheme that nearly accounted for 3% of Vietnam's 2022 GDP. The case, part of a broader anti-corruption campaign, also involved significant illegal loans leading to losses of USD 27 billion.

Lan's new charges include fraudulently appropriating property and money laundering. Police investigations revealed she raised USD 1.2 billion from 36,000 investors through illicit bond issuance and illegally transferred over USD 4.5 billion between 2012 and 2022. The trial, involving 33 other defendants, is set to last a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024