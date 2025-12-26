Real estate developer in Rajasthan accuses govt officials of altering land ownership

A Jaipur-based real estate developer has accused officials of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) of forging land records and illegally dividing and altering the ownership of a parcel of land, officials said on Friday. Rajdarbar Pinkcity Developers Pvt Ltd, in its complaint to the JDA Commissioner, claimed that the firm had purchased about 3.14 hectares of agricultural land in Jayasinghpura Bas village near Bhankrota in 2005 through registered sale deeds.

The company said all legal procedures, including the surrender of land under the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, were completed and approved by the JDA in the same year.

In January 2021, JDA officials, without the company's consent, prepared a land division document. The document, which was used to change khata numbers and land areas in official records, had no official approval or number, the developer alleged. According to the complaint, the step led to the division of land into smaller parts and an illegal alteration in ownership.

The company alleged that the move was aimed at taking over the land it had lawfully purchased.

Calling the document forged and illegal, the developer demanded disciplinary and criminal action against the officials involved and the restoration of the original land records.

JDA officials said the complaint will be examined according to the procedure by the zone officials.

''The area falls under zone-11 of the authority. The complaint will be looked into and examined, and appropriate action will be taken by the authority,'' Deputy Registrar and Public Relations Officer, Naval Kishor Meena said.

The respective zone-11 deputy commissioner remained unavailable for comments.

