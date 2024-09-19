Threats to U.S. Presidents: A Historical Perspective on Presidential Security

Former President Donald Trump recently alleged that heated rhetoric from Democrats has made him a target, following an apparent assassination attempt. Historical data from Syracuse University's TRAC reveals that threats to sitting and former presidents are more common than perceived, with 1,444 cases prosecuted since Ronald Reagan's presidency.

The George W. Bush administration experienced the highest number of such prosecutions, particularly during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The TRAC data also shows significant numbers during Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama's tenures. Trump himself saw 68 cases brought during his first term, with new threats emerging as he seeks to return to office.

The TRAC database, established in the 1980s, continues to serve as an essential tool for researchers and journalists. Trump's unique position as a former president and current candidate amplifies the significance of these threats, reminding us of past incidents involving other presidents like Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.

