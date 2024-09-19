Left Menu

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Customs Dept.'s 2021 Judgement Review Plea

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the customs department's request to review a 2021 judgement denying Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers the authority to recover duties on goods cleared for import. The review plea was heard in an open court over four days and involved a detailed discussion on the provisions of the Customs Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:05 IST
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Customs Dept.'s 2021 Judgement Review Plea
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the customs department's plea requesting a review of its 2021 judgement, which denied Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers the authority to recover duties on goods cleared for import by customs.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard arguments from both sides over four days. Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman represented the customs department, while senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi led the legal team for private companies.

The 2021 verdict, which was reviewed in an open court despite usual chamber proceedings, ruled that a DRI officer is not the "proper officer" under the Customs Act to seek duty recovery. The customs department argued that DRI officials should be considered customs officers, while the opposition insisted the original judgement was founded on apparent errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024