Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rising Border Tensions

Israeli jets and artillery struck multiple Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight. The escalation follows a mass attack on Hezbollah communications devices. The conflict at the Israeli-Lebanon border continues to intensify with exchanges of fire and increasing pressure for resolution. Israeli Defence Minister Gallant indicated a strategic shift in military focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:17 IST
Israeli jets and artillery struck multiple Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight as Israel's military responded to heightened tensions following an attack on Hezbollah communications devices earlier this week.

The military reported air strikes on Hezbollah positions in Chihine, Tayibe, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun, and Kfarkela, as well as a weapons storage facility in Khiam. Lebanese anti-tank missile fire reportedly injured several Israeli civilians, according to Israeli media.

Hezbollah fired about 20 projectiles into Israel on Wednesday, most intercepted by air defense systems. Amid escalating conflict, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a strategic focus shift to the northern border. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to return evacuated Israelis to their homes securely.

