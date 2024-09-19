Congress Condemns Violent Attacks on Mahadalits in Bihar
The Congress criticized the NDA government in Bihar for a violent incident in Nawada, where houses of Mahadalits were set on fire, alleging it reflects a 'jungle raj' and injustice against Bahujans. Congress leaders response includes demanding government action and rehabilitation for the victims.
The Congress hit out at the NDA government in Bihar on Thursday, criticizing them for the recent arson attack in Nawada where several houses were set ablaze. The party termed the incident as evidence of the 'jungle raj' prevailing in the state and highlighted the ongoing injustices against Bahujans there.
Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have spoken out, demanding action. Gandhi decried the burning of an entire Mahadalit colony and the destruction of over 80 families' homes, calling it a horrifying picture of injustice against Bahujans.
The Bihar police reported that around 21 houses were torched, and 15 suspects have been arrested. A Special Investigation Team has been deployed to further investigate the case, indicating that a land dispute may have sparked the violence.
