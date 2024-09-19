Left Menu

Sikkim CM Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed strong support for the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal. The plan aims to conduct simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha, state assemblies, urban bodies, and panchayats within 100 days. Tamang praised this move as beneficial for economic efficiency and voter participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday lauded the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the 'one nation, one election' proposal.

'We strongly support this initiative which envisions simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within the next 100 days,' Tamang stated in a Facebook post.

'I also wholeheartedly endorse the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, describing it as a critical step to enhance the vibrancy and participatory nature of our democracy,' he added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposal, following recommendations by a panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

This high-level committee suggested simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as an initial step, followed by synchronized local body polls within 100 days.

Tamang, whose party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), is part of the NDA, emphasized that simultaneous elections would bring significant benefits, including economic efficiency and streamlined electoral efforts, along with a unified governance approach.

'More importantly, it simplifies the electoral process for voters, leading to greater participation, faster economic growth, and improved national economic stability,' the Chief Minister concluded.

It is worth noting that Sikkim generally conducts simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

