Sharpshooters of Hashim Baba Gang Nabbed After Dramatic Encounter
Two sharpshooters from the Hashim Baba gang, one an 18-year-old involved in a GTB Hospital murder, were apprehended by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar. They were intercepted after a shootout where both sustained leg injuries. Multiple firearms were seized, highlighting their involvement in several murder cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:08 IST
In a coordinated operation by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, two sharpshooters from the notorious Hashim Baba gang were apprehended early Thursday morning.
The suspects, Anas Khan and Asad Ameem, were intercepted near Bhainsi village on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway. Both sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the police and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The duo, involved in multiple high-profile murder cases including a recent incident at GTB Hospital, was found with sophisticated firearms. The raid's success underscores ongoing efforts to curb gang violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
