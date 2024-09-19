Sharpshooters of Hashim Baba Gang Nabbed After Dramatic Encounter

In a coordinated operation by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, two sharpshooters from the notorious Hashim Baba gang were apprehended early Thursday morning.

The suspects, Anas Khan and Asad Ameem, were intercepted near Bhainsi village on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway. Both sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the police and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The duo, involved in multiple high-profile murder cases including a recent incident at GTB Hospital, was found with sophisticated firearms. The raid's success underscores ongoing efforts to curb gang violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)