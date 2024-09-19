Left Menu

Sharpshooters of Hashim Baba Gang Nabbed After Dramatic Encounter

Two sharpshooters from the Hashim Baba gang, one an 18-year-old involved in a GTB Hospital murder, were apprehended by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar. They were intercepted after a shootout where both sustained leg injuries. Multiple firearms were seized, highlighting their involvement in several murder cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:08 IST
Sharpshooters of Hashim Baba Gang Nabbed After Dramatic Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated operation by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, two sharpshooters from the notorious Hashim Baba gang were apprehended early Thursday morning.

The suspects, Anas Khan and Asad Ameem, were intercepted near Bhainsi village on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway. Both sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the police and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The duo, involved in multiple high-profile murder cases including a recent incident at GTB Hospital, was found with sophisticated firearms. The raid's success underscores ongoing efforts to curb gang violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024