Japanese Boy Stabbed Near School in Shenzhen
A 10-year-old Japanese boy was stabbed near a school in Shenzhen, China. The boy's father is Japanese and his mother is Chinese. The Chinese foreign ministry has stated the attack was an individual case and is in communication with Japan regarding the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- China
A 10-year-old Japanese boy was stabbed near a school in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed his nationality on Thursday.
The boy's father is Japanese, while his mother is Chinese, according to ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a press briefing. The attack has been classified as an 'individual' case.
'China and Japan are in communication on the case,' Lin stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement