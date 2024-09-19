Left Menu

Japanese Boy Stabbed Near School in Shenzhen

A 10-year-old Japanese boy was stabbed near a school in Shenzhen, China. The boy's father is Japanese and his mother is Chinese. The Chinese foreign ministry has stated the attack was an individual case and is in communication with Japan regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:10 IST
Japanese Boy Stabbed Near School in Shenzhen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A 10-year-old Japanese boy was stabbed near a school in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed his nationality on Thursday.

The boy's father is Japanese, while his mother is Chinese, according to ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a press briefing. The attack has been classified as an 'individual' case.

'China and Japan are in communication on the case,' Lin stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024