ILO, ADBI, and OECD Release 2024 Report on Labor Migration in Asia

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), has published the 2024 edition of the report titled “Labor Migration in Asia: Trends, Skills Certification, and Seasonal Work.” This comprehensive report delves into key aspects of labor migration across Asia, focusing on data from 13 major countries of origin, with an emphasis on the skills of outbound workers. Key Findings

The report provides a comparative analysis of migrant worker outflows over the past 12 years, highlighting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on labor migration. Among the countries examined, Nepal experienced the most significant increase in outflow migration, with a 102% rise from 2019 to 2023.

In terms of destination, Malaysia emerged as the leading country for Nepali migrants, with 219,357 workers heading there in 2023. Other popular destinations include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, while there has also been a notable rise in Nepali workers migrating to Europe, particularly to Romania, Croatia, Malta, and Poland, which collectively received over 30,000 Nepali workers in the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Insights from the Report

Numan Özcan, Director of the ILO Country Office for Nepal, emphasized the report's significance for various stakeholders, stating it provides a valuable context for understanding labor migration dynamics in Asia and can guide policy and practical interventions in Nepal.

The first chapter analyzes the skills profiles of outgoing migrant workers, revealing that Nepali migrants are predominantly classified into three categories: Skilled, Semi-skilled, and Elementary, with an increasing trend in skilled workers. In contrast, workers from the Philippines exhibit a wider diversity in skills.

The report also discusses remittance inflows from 2021 to 2023, indicating that South Asia is the largest remittance-receiving sub-region in Asia and the Pacific, accounting for 39% of total remittances. Nepal ranks fourth globally in remittance receipts relative to its GDP, following Tajikistan, Tonga, and Samoa.

Future Prospects and Policy Challenges

Looking ahead, the report suggests that, barring significant geopolitical or health disruptions, labor migration in Asia is expected to increase as labor markets tighten and skill demands rise.

The second chapter focuses on middle-skilled labor migration in the construction sector, analyzing pathways and skills certification for migrant workers in Singapore and Thailand. It highlights different regulatory frameworks for migrant workers based on skill levels and the skills development initiatives implemented by origin countries.

The final chapter addresses the evolving labor markets for seasonal migrant workers in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It outlines the various schemes these countries have implemented to recruit seasonal workers from Asia and the Pacific while also identifying policy challenges that may jeopardize labor and human rights.

Overall, the report serves as a crucial resource for policymakers, researchers, and development partners working to navigate the complexities of labor migration in Asia.