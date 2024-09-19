Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 Engine Failure Investigated

In a recent investigation, Hong Kong's aviation accident authority unveiled that a ruptured fuel hose led to an in-flight engine failure on Cathay Pacific's Airbus A350, showing signs of a fire. The probe found five additional secondary fuel hoses exhibiting wear and tear.

According to the AAIA, this serious incident underscores the dangers of undetected fuel leaks escalating into severe engine fires. The disclosure follows an engine fire warning on Cathay's Zurich-bound flight CX383, which had to return to Hong Kong.

As a precaution, Cathay Pacific began inspecting all its Airbus A350 aircraft, a move mirrored by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The AAIA has recommended that Rolls-Royce provide continuous updates on the airworthiness of the affected components.

