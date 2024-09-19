Left Menu

Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 Engine Failure Investigated

A Hong Kong aviation investigation revealed Cathay Pacific's Airbus A350 engine failure was due to a ruptured fuel hose. The incident highlighted potential risks of engine fires caused by fuel leaks. Cathay began inspecting all A350 jets, prompting the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to enforce precautionary measures.

19-09-2024
In a recent investigation, Hong Kong's aviation accident authority unveiled that a ruptured fuel hose led to an in-flight engine failure on Cathay Pacific's Airbus A350, showing signs of a fire. The probe found five additional secondary fuel hoses exhibiting wear and tear.

According to the AAIA, this serious incident underscores the dangers of undetected fuel leaks escalating into severe engine fires. The disclosure follows an engine fire warning on Cathay's Zurich-bound flight CX383, which had to return to Hong Kong.

As a precaution, Cathay Pacific began inspecting all its Airbus A350 aircraft, a move mirrored by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The AAIA has recommended that Rolls-Royce provide continuous updates on the airworthiness of the affected components.

