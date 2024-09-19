U.S. Missile System in Philippines Sparks Regional Tensions
The U.S. has no immediate plans to withdraw the Typhon mid-range missile system from the Philippines despite Chinese demands. Deployed for joint exercises, its continued presence aims to test its feasibility in regional conflicts. China condemns the deployment, citing security threats.
The United States will not remove its mid-range missile system, Typhon, from the Philippines despite demands from China. This system, deployed for joint exercises, remains to test its effectiveness in potential regional conflicts, sources familiar with the matter said.
The Philippines, located south of Taiwan, is crucial in U.S. Asia strategy and could serve as a key military staging point if China attacks Taipei. China and Russia have condemned the Typhon's presence, accusing the U.S. of escalating an arms race in the Indo-Pacific.
China's foreign ministry expressed significant concern over the prolonged deployment, stating it endangers regional security and exacerbates geopolitical tensions. Philippine officials confirmed ongoing training with Typhon, situated on Luzon island, near the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.
