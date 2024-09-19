Left Menu

U.S. Missile System in Philippines Sparks Regional Tensions

The U.S. has no immediate plans to withdraw the Typhon mid-range missile system from the Philippines despite Chinese demands. Deployed for joint exercises, its continued presence aims to test its feasibility in regional conflicts. China condemns the deployment, citing security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:09 IST
U.S. Missile System in Philippines Sparks Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States will not remove its mid-range missile system, Typhon, from the Philippines despite demands from China. This system, deployed for joint exercises, remains to test its effectiveness in potential regional conflicts, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Philippines, located south of Taiwan, is crucial in U.S. Asia strategy and could serve as a key military staging point if China attacks Taipei. China and Russia have condemned the Typhon's presence, accusing the U.S. of escalating an arms race in the Indo-Pacific.

China's foreign ministry expressed significant concern over the prolonged deployment, stating it endangers regional security and exacerbates geopolitical tensions. Philippine officials confirmed ongoing training with Typhon, situated on Luzon island, near the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024