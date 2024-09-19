Turkey Mediates East African Port Deal Amid Somalia-Ethiopia Dispute
Turkey plans to mediate separately with Somalia and Ethiopia to align their stances on a controversial port deal signed with the Somaliland region. Despite previous mediation efforts, a third round of talks set for Tuesday in Ankara has been cancelled.
- Turkey
Turkey aims to speak separately with Somalia and Ethiopia to converge their positions on a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway Somaliland region. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Thursday that Turkey will continue mediation efforts.
Turkey has already hosted two rounds of meetings between these East African neighbours to help repair their strained relations. A third round of talks, initially scheduled for Tuesday in Ankara, was cancelled.
