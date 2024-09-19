Turkey Mediates East African Port Deal Amid Somalia-Ethiopia Dispute

Turkey aims to speak separately with Somalia and Ethiopia to converge their positions on a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway Somaliland region. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Thursday that Turkey will continue mediation efforts.

Turkey has already hosted two rounds of meetings between these East African neighbours to help repair their strained relations. A third round of talks, initially scheduled for Tuesday in Ankara, was cancelled.

