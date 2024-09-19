Rising Tensions: China's Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Sparks Diplomatic Clash with Japan

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier recently conducted what Beijing describes as a routine training mission in the western Pacific. However, this exercise has sparked a diplomatic rift with Japan, which claims the Chinese vessels entered its waters.

According to Japan's defense ministry, the carrier and two destroyers sailed between Japan's Yonaguni and Iriomote islands. In response, China's defense ministry insisted the mission complied with international laws, urging parties not to over-interpret the situation.

This incident is part of a broader dispute between the two nations over maritime activities. Japan has been increasingly concerned about Chinese military activity near its territory and has stepped up its defense efforts to counter potential threats.

