Rising Tensions: China's Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Sparks Diplomatic Clash with Japan

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conducted a training mission in the western Pacific, prompting a diplomatic dispute with Japan, which accused the vessels of entering its waters. China dismissed the claims, calling the exercise lawful. Japan continues to monitor Chinese military activities closely, highlighting its defense buildup against perceived threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:46 IST
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier recently conducted what Beijing describes as a routine training mission in the western Pacific. However, this exercise has sparked a diplomatic rift with Japan, which claims the Chinese vessels entered its waters.

According to Japan's defense ministry, the carrier and two destroyers sailed between Japan's Yonaguni and Iriomote islands. In response, China's defense ministry insisted the mission complied with international laws, urging parties not to over-interpret the situation.

This incident is part of a broader dispute between the two nations over maritime activities. Japan has been increasingly concerned about Chinese military activity near its territory and has stepped up its defense efforts to counter potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

