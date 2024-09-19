Israeli Airstrikes and Assassination Plot Intensify Tensions with Hezbollah

Israel bombed southern Lebanon on Thursday, claiming it had thwarted an Iranian-led assassination plot, following explosions of Hezbollah radios caused by blasts in booby-trapped pagers. The sophisticated attacks on Hezbollah's communications killed 37 and injured approximately 3,000 over two days, sparking disarray and panic among Lebanese residents.

'This isn't a small matter, it's war,' said Mustafa Sibal near Beirut. Sounds of Israeli jets breaking the sound barrier have become increasingly common. Overnight Israeli strikes targeted villages in southern Lebanon, with airstrikes resuming Thursday afternoon. Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across Lebanon's south, making it the deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted in parallel with the Gaza war last year.

Hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah exploded, killing 12, including two children, and injuring over 2,300. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed to the UN Security Council to intervene against Israel's 'aggression' and 'technological war.' Although Israel has not commented on the booby-trapped devices, security sources identified Mossad as responsible for the attacks, claiming it forms part of a wider regional confrontation with Iran, a supporter of Hezbollah and Hamas.

On Thursday, Israeli security forces announced the arrest of a businessman who discussed or planned assassinations in Iran. Despite the recent events, a UN peacekeeping spokesperson claimed the situation on the Israel-Lebanon frontier remains unchanged with regular exchanges of fire. Tens of thousands on both sides of the border have evacuated, while Netanyahu vowed to return Israelis to their homes securely.

