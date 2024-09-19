Left Menu

Suspect Arrested in Malmesbury Attempted Murder Case

The police tracked him down to a location on Anemone Street in Wesbank, Malmesbury, where he was apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:43 IST
Suspect Arrested in Malmesbury Attempted Murder Case
During a search of the premises, officers found a .38 special revolver and four rounds of ammunition, which had been stolen in a previous burglary. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police in Malmesbury, Western Cape, have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with an attempted murder case. The arrest took place on Tuesday morning after members of the Malmesbury Crime Prevention Unit followed up on information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

The suspect had been in hiding after allegedly shooting and injuring a victim over the weekend. The police tracked him down to a location on Anemone Street in Wesbank, Malmesbury, where he was apprehended.

During a search of the premises, officers found a .38 special revolver and four rounds of ammunition, which had been stolen in a previous burglary. The suspect now faces charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is set to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court.

This arrest follows diligent police efforts to combat violent crime and ensure justice in the community.

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024