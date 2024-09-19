Suspect Arrested in Malmesbury Attempted Murder Case

Police in Malmesbury, Western Cape, have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with an attempted murder case. The arrest took place on Tuesday morning after members of the Malmesbury Crime Prevention Unit followed up on information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

The suspect had been in hiding after allegedly shooting and injuring a victim over the weekend. The police tracked him down to a location on Anemone Street in Wesbank, Malmesbury, where he was apprehended.

During a search of the premises, officers found a .38 special revolver and four rounds of ammunition, which had been stolen in a previous burglary. The suspect now faces charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is set to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court.

This arrest follows diligent police efforts to combat violent crime and ensure justice in the community.