Supreme Court Launches Innovative Online Mediation Training Portal

The Supreme Court, in collaboration with NALSA and MCPC, has launched an online mediation training portal. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna unveiled this initiative to facilitate high-quality, accessible mediation training across India, enhancing the ADR training experience for legal professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:22 IST
The Supreme Court has announced the launch of an online mediation training web-portal developed with the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the apex court's Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC).

Unveiled by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Executive Chairman of NALSA, the portal was introduced on Wednesday.

According to Justice Chandrachud, this training program aims to make mediation the default method of dispute resolution, offering extensive training to lawyers, judges, and law students across 20 topics via 50+ lectures and 10+ hours of practical sessions.

The initiative, developed over five months, promises high-quality, expert-curated content accessible remotely throughout India. Insights from national and international mediation experts were integral in creating the curriculum, now digitally available.

Justice Khanna highlighted the extensive consultations involved in the module's development, while NALSA's Member Secretary, Santosh Snehi Mann, committed to continuous program refinements based on feedback and emerging best practices.

