Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Seeks Bail in Money Laundering Case

Jailed former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain has sought bail in a money laundering case. A city court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to his application by September 25. Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, and is under judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:34 IST

Jailed former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain submitted a bail application in a city court on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), instructing the agency to respond by September 25. Jain remains in judicial custody, which was extended by the court during the hearing.

The ED detained Jain under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through four companies. The case is based on a 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

