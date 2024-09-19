U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian-North Korean Financial Network

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday against a network of five groups and one individual, based in Russia and the Georgian region of South Ossetia, for facilitating illicit payments between Russia and North Korea, the Treasury Department announced.

Treasury emphasized that the new sanctions underscore the U.S. commitment to disrupting financial networks that support North Korea's unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs, as well as Russia's illegal activities in Ukraine.

The sanctions reveal how the Russian government utilizes illicit financial mechanisms to assist North Korea in accessing the international banking system, violating U.N. Security Council sanctions. The move follows a recent meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian security head Sergei Shoigu, which focused on enhancing strategic dialogue between the countries. Both the U.S. and Ukraine, along with independent analysts, suggest that North Korea is aiding Russia with rocket and missile supplies in exchange for economic and military support.

