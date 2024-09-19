Karnataka Congress Calls for Accelerated Lokayukta Probe on Land Denotification

The ruling Congress in Karnataka has urgently called on the Lokayukta to expedite its investigation into former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy concerning alleged land denotification.

During a joint press conference, Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Santhosh Lad presented documents related to the denotification of 1.11 acres of land in Gangenahalli, Kasaba Hobli of Bengaluru North, acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority in 1976.

Gowda alleged that a 'benami' named Rajashekharaiah filed a petition in 2007, during Kumaraswamy's tenure as chief minister, requesting the denotification of the land acquired 30 years prior. Despite objections from the principal secretary of the urban development department, Yediyurappa ordered the denotification in 2010. The land, valued at several crores, was registered in Kumaraswamy's brother-in-law's name shortly after.

