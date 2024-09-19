Delhi University Student Dies in High-Speed Birthday Crash; Friends Injured

A 19-year-old Delhi University student died and his four friends sustained injuries after their speeding SUV rammed into a guardrail near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, police said. The group was returning from a birthday celebration in Gurugram.

Aishwarya Pandey, one of the students, was taken to LNJP Hospital and placed on ventilator support. He succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Police suspect alcohol was involved, although one student attributed the crash to driver distraction while changing songs on a phone. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities examining road engineering faults and other potential causes.

