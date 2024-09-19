Left Menu

Delhi University Student Dies in High-Speed Birthday Crash; Friends Injured

A Delhi University student, Aishwarya Pandey, died and four friends were injured after their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail near Rajghat. The group, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, was returning from a birthday celebration. Police have registered a case and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:59 IST
A 19-year-old Delhi University student died and his four friends sustained injuries after their speeding SUV rammed into a guardrail near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, police said. The group was returning from a birthday celebration in Gurugram.

Aishwarya Pandey, one of the students, was taken to LNJP Hospital and placed on ventilator support. He succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Police suspect alcohol was involved, although one student attributed the crash to driver distraction while changing songs on a phone. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities examining road engineering faults and other potential causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

