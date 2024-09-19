Left Menu

Israel Signals Escalation with Hezbollah Amid Border Tensions

Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, warned that Hezbollah will face increasing consequences as Israel aims to secure the northern border for the safe return of its residents. This statement follows an exchange of strikes and a vow of retaliation from Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that Hezbollah will incur escalating consequences as Israel works to make its border with Lebanon safe enough for residents to return to their homes.

Gallant's declaration follows a series of strikes exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah, with Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, promising retaliation against Israel for a massive bombing attack in Lebanon.

"Our aim is to ensure the secure return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. Over time, Hezbollah will bear an increasing price," Gallant affirmed. "We will persist in our military actions."

(With inputs from agencies.)

