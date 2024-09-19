Kennedy's Whale Incident Sparks Federal Investigation: Unveiling the Oddity

A federal law enforcement agency confirmed it has opened an investigation into Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for allegedly decapitating a dead whale and taking its head home two decades ago.

The former independent presidential candidate disclosed the investigation on Saturday while campaigning for Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona.

Kennedy's daughter recalled the whale incident in a 2012 interview with Town and Country magazine, which recently resurfaced and gained traction on social media. She recounted how her father used a chainsaw to cut off the whale's head and strapped it to their minivan, resulting in a drive filled with whale fluids leaking into their car.

A spokesperson for the National Marine Fisheries Service, part of NOAA, confirmed an ongoing investigation but declined to provide details due to the policy against commenting on open cases. The agency enforces federal laws including the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.

Kennedy told Trump supporters he received a letter indicating the investigation related to his endorsement of Trump, suggesting the statute of limitations for any charges had expired. He did not confirm or deny taking the whale's head.

Kennedy declined to discuss the investigation further when pressed by reporters, dismissing the media's interest as "gossipy nonsense." The whale carcass incident adds to a series of bizarre stories involving Kennedy and deceased animals, including a recent episode where he left a dead bear in Central Park.

