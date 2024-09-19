Left Menu

Student's Email Hacked, Abusive Mails Sent to Polish Consulate

An 18-year-old Mumbai student, Hiren Bhunje, had his email account hacked by an unidentified person who then sent abusive emails to the Consulate General of Poland in Mumbai and a medical science university in Europe. The incident, seen as an attempt to sabotage the student's career aspirations, led to an FIR being filed with the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:43 IST
An unidentified individual hacked an 18-year-old Mumbai student's email account and sent abusive messages to the Consulate General of Poland and a medical science university in Europe, police revealed on Thursday.

The student, Hiren Bhunje, filed a complaint after noticing the breach on Wednesday evening. The incident purportedly aimed to obstruct his plans to study MBBS in Poland by damaging his reputation and affecting his visa application.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act has been lodged at the Parksite Police Station, as authorities investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

