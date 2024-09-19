Student's Email Hacked, Abusive Mails Sent to Polish Consulate

An unidentified individual hacked an 18-year-old Mumbai student's email account and sent abusive messages to the Consulate General of Poland and a medical science university in Europe, police revealed on Thursday.

The student, Hiren Bhunje, filed a complaint after noticing the breach on Wednesday evening. The incident purportedly aimed to obstruct his plans to study MBBS in Poland by damaging his reputation and affecting his visa application.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act has been lodged at the Parksite Police Station, as authorities investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)