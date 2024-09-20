Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Strikes Escalate Tensions with Hezbollah

Israeli warplanes carried out intense strikes on south Lebanon, escalating the conflict with Hezbollah. The attacks followed previous explosions attributed to Israel. The White House calls for a diplomatic solution while the U.N. Security Council is set to meet. Tensions raise fears of a broader regional war involving Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli warplanes carried out late Thursday their most intense strikes on south Lebanon in nearly a year, according to Lebanese security sources, heightening the conflict with Hezbollah. Amid calls for restraint, the White House described a diplomatic solution as urgent, while Britain demanded an immediate ceasefire.

The barrage followed attacks earlier in the week that Lebanon and Hezbollah attributed to Israel, involving the destruction of Hezbollah radios and pagers, resulting in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries in Lebanon. During Thursday's operation, Israel launched dozens of bombs across southern Lebanon with no immediate reports of casualties.

Reports indicated that dozens of Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets, including around 100 rocket launchers. Despite Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's declaration that the attacks crossed all red lines, Israel's military did not directly comment but indicated its military actions would continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

