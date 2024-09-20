Left Menu

Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Police After Seeking Help at Station

A woman alleges she was sexually harassed by police after seeking help at a Bhubaneswar police station with her Army officer friend. The incident, involving verbal and physical abuse, has prompted the National Commission for Women to seek urgent action from the DGP. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

A woman has claimed that she was sexually harassed by police personnel after she and her Army officer friend visited a Bhubaneswar police station to seek help. The incident allegedly occurred after some men misbehaved with them on the night of September 15, prompting them to visit the Bharatpur Police Station. The woman was arrested and later released on bail.

Upon arriving at the police station, the woman reportedly approached a female constable in civil dress to lodge a complaint, but was instead abused. Further, when other police personnel arrived, the woman alleges that her friend was unlawfully put in a lockup and she was physically assaulted by female officers.

In a serious escalation, the woman claims she was tied up and subsequently sexually harassed by a male officer. The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and requested an urgent action taken report from the DGP. A case has also been registered at the Chandaka Police Station against unidentified individuals who misbehaved with the Army officer and the woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

