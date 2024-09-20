Left Menu

Junior Doctors in West Bengal Partially Resume Services Amid Strike for Justice

Junior doctors in West Bengal have agreed to resume essential medical services even while continuing their strike over the rape and murder of a female colleague. The strike has prompted India's Supreme Court to create a hospital safety task force. Doctors are demanding enhanced security measures in healthcare facilities.

Updated: 20-09-2024 09:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Junior doctors in West Bengal are set to resume essential medical services while still continuing their strike for justice concerning the rape and murder of a colleague. The incident has ignited widespread protests, pushing India's Supreme Court to establish a hospital safety task force.

The strike began after the 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered in August, leading healthcare professionals to demand better workplace safety, including measures like improved CCTV coverage and deployment of female security personnel. The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front announced that essential duties would resume from Saturday.

In connection with the incident, a police volunteer has been arrested for the rape and murder, while other officials are under scrutiny for evidence tampering. Despite stricter laws introduced following the 2012 Delhi gang rape, activists argue that women in India continue to face rampant sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

