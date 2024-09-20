Te Puna Aonui Advisory Group Presents Report on Improving Family and Sexual Violence Outcomes for Youth

The Te Puna Aonui Expert Advisory Group (EAG) for Children and Young People has delivered its report, For Our Mokopuna, to the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour. The presentation, held in Auckland, allowed the Minister to hear firsthand from the authors about their recommendations on improving family and sexual violence outcomes for young people.

Minister Chhour acknowledged the significance of the report, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about Te Aorerekura – the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence – and the role of Te Puna Aonui in coordinating the strategy.

"The report emphasizes the need to engage children and young people in preventing family and sexual violence and ensuring that information is presented in a way that resonates with them," said Minister Chhour.

The EAG’s report offers insights into how the Government can better enable young people to participate in discussions and initiatives aimed at preventing violence. Minister Chhour welcomed the report’s advice, noting that it would play a crucial role in shaping the multi-agency efforts of Te Puna Aonui and its service providers to listen to and involve young voices.

"Family and sexual violence are deeply complex issues that require collaboration across government and communities. This report helps guide us on how to include children and young people as active partners in the learning, development, and monitoring of Te Aorerekura," the Minister said.

Minister Chhour reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that children and young people are heard, emphasizing the need for skilled workforces capable of understanding and acting on the perspectives of young people. She stressed that policy and services must be informed by the voices of those most affected by family and sexual violence.

The EAG's report is expected to inform future initiatives and policies aimed at addressing the complex challenges of family and sexual violence, with a specific focus on creating child- and youth-centered solutions.