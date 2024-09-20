Left Menu

Te Puna Aonui Advisory Group Presents Report on Improving Family and Sexual Violence Outcomes for Youth

"The report emphasizes the need to engage children and young people in preventing family and sexual violence and ensuring that information is presented in a way that resonates with them," said Minister Chhour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:17 IST
Te Puna Aonui Advisory Group Presents Report on Improving Family and Sexual Violence Outcomes for Youth
The EAG’s report offers insights into how the Government can better enable young people to participate in discussions and initiatives aimed at preventing violence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Te Puna Aonui Expert Advisory Group (EAG) for Children and Young People has delivered its report, For Our Mokopuna, to the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour. The presentation, held in Auckland, allowed the Minister to hear firsthand from the authors about their recommendations on improving family and sexual violence outcomes for young people.

Minister Chhour acknowledged the significance of the report, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about Te Aorerekura – the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence – and the role of Te Puna Aonui in coordinating the strategy.

"The report emphasizes the need to engage children and young people in preventing family and sexual violence and ensuring that information is presented in a way that resonates with them," said Minister Chhour.

The EAG’s report offers insights into how the Government can better enable young people to participate in discussions and initiatives aimed at preventing violence. Minister Chhour welcomed the report’s advice, noting that it would play a crucial role in shaping the multi-agency efforts of Te Puna Aonui and its service providers to listen to and involve young voices.

"Family and sexual violence are deeply complex issues that require collaboration across government and communities. This report helps guide us on how to include children and young people as active partners in the learning, development, and monitoring of Te Aorerekura," the Minister said.

Minister Chhour reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that children and young people are heard, emphasizing the need for skilled workforces capable of understanding and acting on the perspectives of young people. She stressed that policy and services must be informed by the voices of those most affected by family and sexual violence.

The EAG's report is expected to inform future initiatives and policies aimed at addressing the complex challenges of family and sexual violence, with a specific focus on creating child- and youth-centered solutions.

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024