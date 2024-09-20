Government Allocates $18 Million to Enhance Support for Crime Victims

The New Zealand Government has announced a $18 million investment to improve the experiences of victims in the criminal justice system, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Minister for Children Karen Chhour revealed. The funding aims to provide greater support and reduce harm for those impacted by crime.

"No one should have to endure crime, but for those who become victims, it is crucial that they are properly supported throughout the justice process," said Minister Goldsmith. He emphasized that the new funding will contribute to restoring law and order by putting victims at the heart of the justice system.

Key initiatives supported by the funding include:

Dedicated Support for Youth Crime Victims: Establishing new services within the Youth Justice System to support victims of youth crime, where such assistance is currently lacking.

Victim Impact Statement Specialists: Trialling professionals to assist victims in drafting Victim Impact Statements for Judges.

Restorative Justice for Sexual Violence Victims: Contracting specialist restorative justice services for those affected by sexual violence committed by youth offenders.

Victim Participation in Parole Hearings: Enabling more victims of serious crimes, such as manslaughter or life imprisonment cases, to participate in parole hearings.

Improving Complaint Handling: Identifying and implementing opportunities to enhance the way complaints are managed through a sector-wide analysis and establishing regional victim support networks.

Evaluating the Victims Assistance Scheme: Conducting an evaluation to guide future investments in victim support.

Minister Goldsmith highlighted that recent statistics, up to June 2024, showed 215,000 New Zealanders were victims of at least one violent crime, including physical or sexual assault, or robbery. “This is completely unacceptable, and our Government is committed to prioritizing victims to ensure 20,000 fewer violent crime victims by 2029,” he said. The Government also aims to reduce serious youth offending by 15 percent over the same period.

Minister Chhour emphasized that the changes will ensure victims of youth crime receive independent guidance from the time of the offense until their case reaches Youth Court, at which point Court Victim Advisors will take over. "This phased rollout will begin in Auckland and expand nationwide in 2025," she added.

Additionally, victims of sexual violence perpetrated by youth offenders will now have access to a restorative justice process specifically tailored to their needs, led by sexual violence specialists. Up to 110 victims are expected to benefit from this program each year.

The investment underscores the Government's commitment to creating a justice system that places victims at its core, ensuring they receive the support and guidance needed to navigate complex legal processes.