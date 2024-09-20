Former Odisha CM Demands Judicial Inquiry Into Alleged Police Harassment

In a startling development, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of an army officer's fiancé in police custody.

Patnaik described the incident as 'very shocking' and emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation and swift action. 'All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station here. This news is profoundly disturbing,' Patnaik stated.

The Odisha Police suspended five personnel implicated in the assault. NCW has taken cognizance of the incident, requesting a report from the DGP. Women activists staged a dharna demanding further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)