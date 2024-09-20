Left Menu

Former Odisha CM Demands Judicial Inquiry Into Alleged Police Harassment

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called for a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of an army officer's fiancé by police. He condemned the incident, emphasizing the need for immediate and stringent action. Five police personnel have been suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of an army officer's fiancé in police custody.

Patnaik described the incident as 'very shocking' and emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation and swift action. 'All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station here. This news is profoundly disturbing,' Patnaik stated.

The Odisha Police suspended five personnel implicated in the assault. NCW has taken cognizance of the incident, requesting a report from the DGP. Women activists staged a dharna demanding further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

