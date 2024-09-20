Former Odisha CM Demands Judicial Inquiry Into Alleged Police Harassment
Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called for a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of an army officer's fiancé by police. He condemned the incident, emphasizing the need for immediate and stringent action. Five police personnel have been suspended.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of an army officer's fiancé in police custody.
Patnaik described the incident as 'very shocking' and emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation and swift action. 'All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station here. This news is profoundly disturbing,' Patnaik stated.
The Odisha Police suspended five personnel implicated in the assault. NCW has taken cognizance of the incident, requesting a report from the DGP. Women activists staged a dharna demanding further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse case: Sindhudurg court remands sculptor-contractor, consultant to police custody till September 10.
BJD Leader Patnaik Stands Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill
Historic Passing Out Parade at Chennai OTA Commissions New Army Officers
Shocking Crime Rocks MP: Two Arrested, Manhunt for Four More in Army Officers' Assault Case
Some people trying to distort history: Patnaik on proposal of varsity name change