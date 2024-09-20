Minister Habeck Supports Volkswagen Amid Cost-Cutting Measures

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed his commitment on Friday to ensuring that Volkswagen can navigate its current cost-cutting phase without resorting to site closures.

Speaking during a visit to Volkswagen's factory in Emden, Habeck highlighted his intention to keep personnel policy measures within the established collective bargaining framework.

He reaffirmed the government's support in helping the carmaker maintain stability while implementing necessary cost reductions.

