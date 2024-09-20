Minister Habeck Supports Volkswagen Amid Cost-Cutting Measures
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck aims to support Volkswagen through cost-cutting without closing sites. During his visit to the Emden factory, he emphasized the importance of maintaining personnel policies within the collective bargaining framework.
- Germany
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed his commitment on Friday to ensuring that Volkswagen can navigate its current cost-cutting phase without resorting to site closures.
Speaking during a visit to Volkswagen's factory in Emden, Habeck highlighted his intention to keep personnel policy measures within the established collective bargaining framework.
He reaffirmed the government's support in helping the carmaker maintain stability while implementing necessary cost reductions.
