Philippines Eyes Mid-Range Missiles Amid U.S. Training Deployment

The Philippines is looking to procure mid-range capability missiles in the future and wants to utilize the U.S.-deployed Typhon system for its military training. According to a senior security official, there are no immediate plans to return the system.

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano confirmed that there's no set timeline for the withdrawal of the U.S. mid-range missile system, despite China's demands that it be pulled out due to geopolitical risks.

Reuters reported that while the U.S. is testing the missile system's feasibility in a regional conflict, there are currently no plans to withdraw it. The system was deployed in the northern Philippines in April as part of joint military exercises with no missiles launched.

Ano indicated that the future of the Typhon system would be determined by a panel of officials from both countries, but for now, it remains for training purposes. The deployment comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Manila over South China Sea territorial disputes.

Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed the Typhon system at Laoag International Airport, near the Taiwan Strait. China's foreign ministry expressed concerns over the plan to keep the system in place. However, Ano reiterated the Philippines' autonomy and its strong alliance with the U.S., emphasizing that China cannot dictate the deployment decisions.

