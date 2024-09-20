Left Menu

Philippines Eyes Mid-Range Missiles Amid U.S. Training Deployment

The Philippines seeks to acquire mid-range missiles and aims to utilize the U.S.-deployed Typhon system for military training, with no immediate plans for its return, a senior security official stated. This deployment comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Manila over contested regions in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:57 IST
Philippines Eyes Mid-Range Missiles Amid U.S. Training Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines is looking to procure mid-range capability missiles in the future and wants to utilize the U.S.-deployed Typhon system for its military training. According to a senior security official, there are no immediate plans to return the system.

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano confirmed that there's no set timeline for the withdrawal of the U.S. mid-range missile system, despite China's demands that it be pulled out due to geopolitical risks.

Reuters reported that while the U.S. is testing the missile system's feasibility in a regional conflict, there are currently no plans to withdraw it. The system was deployed in the northern Philippines in April as part of joint military exercises with no missiles launched.

Ano indicated that the future of the Typhon system would be determined by a panel of officials from both countries, but for now, it remains for training purposes. The deployment comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Manila over South China Sea territorial disputes.

Satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed the Typhon system at Laoag International Airport, near the Taiwan Strait. China's foreign ministry expressed concerns over the plan to keep the system in place. However, Ano reiterated the Philippines' autonomy and its strong alliance with the U.S., emphasizing that China cannot dictate the deployment decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024