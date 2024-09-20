Left Menu

Deadly Terror Attack Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 6 Security Personnel Killed

A terror attack on a security check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of six security personnel and injuries to 11 others. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility. The Pakistani government has accused the TTP of operating from Afghanistan, complicating relations between the neighboring countries.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic escalation of violence, six security forces personnel were killed and 11 others injured during a terror attack on a security check post in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials confirmed.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. According to official sources, militants targeted the security post in Mishta village, Ladha tehsil, South Waziristan district, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

Authorities have initiated a clearance operation to neutralize the threat amidst rising tensions in the region. In another incident in Azam Warsak area, seven militants were killed, and two security personnel injured during a firefight. The Pakistani government accuses the TTP of operating from Afghanistan, a claim the Afghan Taliban denies. Relations between the two nations have been strained, particularly after Kabul's takeover by the Taliban in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

