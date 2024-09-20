Iran's Supreme Leader Pardons Thousands, Including Foreign Nationals
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has pardoned 2,887 prisoners, including those convicted of anti-state crimes and foreign nationals. The decision follows a proposal from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeh. The move also saw 59 death sentences commuted to imprisonment.
In a significant move, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned 2,887 prisoners, as disclosed by the state-run IRNA news agency on Friday.
According to IRNA, the pardons and commutations followed a proposal from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeh and included 59 death sentences being commuted to prison terms.
The pardons also extended to 39 individuals convicted of anti-state crimes and 40 foreign nationals. This measure coincides with the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is observed on Saturday.
