Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Pardons Thousands, Including Foreign Nationals

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has pardoned 2,887 prisoners, including those convicted of anti-state crimes and foreign nationals. The decision follows a proposal from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeh. The move also saw 59 death sentences commuted to imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:34 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Pardons Thousands, Including Foreign Nationals
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant move, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned 2,887 prisoners, as disclosed by the state-run IRNA news agency on Friday.

According to IRNA, the pardons and commutations followed a proposal from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeh and included 59 death sentences being commuted to prison terms.

The pardons also extended to 39 individuals convicted of anti-state crimes and 40 foreign nationals. This measure coincides with the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is observed on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024