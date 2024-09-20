Supreme Court Upholds Delhi HC Order to Ground SpiceJet Engines
The Supreme Court upheld Delhi High Court's directive for SpiceJet to ground three engines due to payment defaults. The airline's appeal against the order was dismissed. SpiceJet is in talks with lessors to settle the issue, ensuring their operations remain unaffected despite their financial challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:48 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld an order issued by the Delhi High Court instructing low-cost airline SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines for defaulting on payments to lessors.
A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, dismissed SpiceJet's appeal against the high court's September 11 verdict.
Following the court's decision, a SpiceJet spokesperson announced that the company is currently negotiating with the aircraft lessor to reach an amicable settlement, noting that two of the three engines in question are already grounded, and operations continue as normal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
