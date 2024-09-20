Supreme Court Upholds Delhi HC Order to Ground SpiceJet Engines

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld an order issued by the Delhi High Court instructing low-cost airline SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines for defaulting on payments to lessors.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, dismissed SpiceJet's appeal against the high court's September 11 verdict.

Following the court's decision, a SpiceJet spokesperson announced that the company is currently negotiating with the aircraft lessor to reach an amicable settlement, noting that two of the three engines in question are already grounded, and operations continue as normal.

