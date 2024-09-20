Left Menu

Manoj Saunik Takes Helm as MahaRERA Chairman

Former chief secretary of Maharashtra, Manoj Saunik, has taken over as the chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). Appointed in July, he replaces Ajoy Mehta following his retirement. Saunik was sworn in by Housing Minister Atul Save.

Manoj Saunik, former chief secretary of Maharashtra, assumed the role of chairman at the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on Friday, according to Housing Minister Atul Save.

Saunik's appointment, decided in July, comes following the retirement of his predecessor, Ajoy Mehta. Saunik officially took charge after an oath administered by Save.

A 1987 batch IAS officer, Saunik is married to Sujata Saunik, the current chief secretary of Maharashtra.

