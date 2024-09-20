Left Menu

Supreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked to Promote Cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday, displaying videos promoting a cryptocurrency by Ripple Labs. A notice indicated that the channel was taken down and services will resume shortly. The court uses YouTube to live-stream constitution bench hearings and public interest matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:55 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday, with unauthorized videos promoting a cryptocurrency from US-based Ripple Labs being broadcasted.

A blank video titled ''Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION'' was live on the compromised channel.

According to a notice posted on the Supreme Court's website, the channel has been taken down and services will be resumed shortly.

The Supreme Court of India uses its YouTube channel to stream live hearings of cases listed before constitution benches and matters of public interest. This follows a unanimous decision made during a full court meeting led by the then Chief Justice UU Lalit, in line with a groundbreaking 2018 verdict that endorsed live-streaming of court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

