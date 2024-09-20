Left Menu

Ex-Brigadier Demands Justice for Daughter's Alleged Assault by Police

A retired brigadier is demanding the arrest and dismissal of police officers involved in allegedly assaulting his daughter at a Bhubaneswar police station. Accusing the police of violating the law and suggesting a false narrative against his daughter, he urges stringent punishment to set an example for other officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:31 IST
Ex-Brigadier Demands Justice for Daughter's Alleged Assault by Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The father of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Bhubaneswar police station has called for the immediate arrest and dismissal of the officers involved. The woman's father, a retired brigadier, accused the police of violating several laws.

Condemning the September 15 incident at the Bharatpur police station, the father labeled the acts as heinous crimes and demanded stringent punishment. He also criticized the police for creating a false narrative and wrongfully arresting his daughter, who suffered physical injuries while in custody.

Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik echoed the demand for action against the police personnel, questioning the state's allocation of funds for public security. The woman, accused of misbehaving with the police, was recently granted bail and is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024