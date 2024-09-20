Ex-Brigadier Demands Justice for Daughter's Alleged Assault by Police

The father of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Bhubaneswar police station has called for the immediate arrest and dismissal of the officers involved. The woman's father, a retired brigadier, accused the police of violating several laws.

Condemning the September 15 incident at the Bharatpur police station, the father labeled the acts as heinous crimes and demanded stringent punishment. He also criticized the police for creating a false narrative and wrongfully arresting his daughter, who suffered physical injuries while in custody.

Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik echoed the demand for action against the police personnel, questioning the state's allocation of funds for public security. The woman, accused of misbehaving with the police, was recently granted bail and is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)